Biscoff-flavoured Dairy Milk chocolate could soon hit supermarket shelves, as Cadbury owner Mondelez International has partnered with Lotus Bakeries to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in Europe.

While specific formats were “still in the early stages of development”, the innovations aimed to “surprise and delight consumers”, said Lotus Bakeries.

The first co-branded products are expected to launch in early 2025, via Cadbury and Biscoff in the UK, and Milka and Biscoff in Europe.

The partnership will also focus on growing the Lotus Biscoff brand in India.

Mondelez will leverage its extensive distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Biscoff biscuits in India.

The partnership would offer opportunities for both companies to accelerate their growth in the biscuit and chocolate confectionery categories, with potential options to expand into additional markets and/or adjacent segments, said Lotus Bakeries.

Lotus Bakeries CEO Jan Boone said he was “excited to add our Biscoff brand to one of the world’s leading chocolate companies”.

“Our delicious flavours complement each other perfectly, and we’re confident that our shared commitment to innovation and quality will delight customers and consumers.”

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said he was looking forward to “co-developing new, innovative chocolate flavours and formats in Europe, which will strengthen consumers’ already enduring loyalty to our two companies’ iconic brands”.