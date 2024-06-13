Cadbury has brought back its retro Top Deck chocolate bar after a two-decade hiatus.

The bar – which first launched in 1993 and disappeared from sale in the noughties – comprises a layer of white chocolate on top of a milk chocolate base.

Top Deck remains part of Cadbury’s permanent range in Australia and South Africa. It reappeared for a limited time in the UK in 2020, exclusively at B&M.

The bar (rsp: £1.85/110g) will return to supermarket shelves later this month for a limited run, as part of Cadbury’s continued 200th anniversary celebrations.

Wrapped in “vintage-inspired packaging from the original Top Deck”, it would provide “a trip down memory lane for 90s babies”, said Cadbury.

“We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time,” said Cadbury brand manager Mara Popa.

The relaunch will be supported by in-store activity, social media and PR.

It comes after Cadbury this week announced a strategic partnership with Lotus Bakeries, which will see it launch a series of Biscoff co-branded chocolate lines, starting from early 2025.

Cadbury launched Brunch Light, a duo of non-HFSS snack bars made from wholegrain oats with a chocolate coating, in April.