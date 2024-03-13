Capri-Sun has unveiled its first recyclable drinks pouch.

Made entirely of polypropylene, the 200ml pouch features an OPRL and can be recycled with other soft plastics at supermarket collection points.

A move from the old 200ml pouches will see a 25% reduction in packaging-related carbon emissions, said Capri-Sun.

Orange and Blackcurrant & Apple will be the first drinks in the range to transition to the new packs, with the entire 200ml range changing over by 2025.

Capri-Sun will also launch a kerbside recyclable 330ml drinks pouch in the latter half of 2024. It will feature a resealable, tethered cap.

“We’re excited to launch our very first recyclable pouch in the UK,” said Capri-Sun senior marketing manager Anke von Hanstein.

“We know that sustainability is increasingly influencing purchase decisions among parents and we as Capri-Sun need to do our part to help families.”

Alice Harlock, OPRL head of technical & member services, said: “The launch of Capri-Sun’s recyclable pouch will be a catalyst for the industry.

“OPRL research shows that, despite the cost of living crisis, recycling is still important for consumers, and we are delighted to have assisted Capri-Sun on the journey to full recyclability.”

The move forms part of Capri-Sun’s ambition to transition its entire UK drinks range to fully recyclable packaging by mid-2025.

It also follows the introduction of stronger paper straws for its drinks pouches at the beginning of 2024.