Diageo has extended its Captain Morgan brand into alcohol-free, launching a Spiced Gold 0.0% variant.

The NPD (rsp: £15/70cl), which Captain Morgan promised would offer a “deliciously spiced flavour profile” and just one calorie per serve (without mixer) will roll into grocery, wholesale, convenience and on-trade from 1 September.

The product was the result of two years’ work by the Diageo innovation team, the London spirits giant said.

It had taken 400 recipe iterations to recreate the taste of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold without the alcohol, they added.

Citing Kantar survey data, Samori Gambrah, global brand director at Captain Morgan, said Spiced Gold 0.0% would appeal to the growing number of moderating consumers.

He said: “With a resurgence of rum as a drink of choice and 47% of UK adults switching between alcohol and low and alcohol-free drinks [Kantar Alcovision data 31 May], Captain Morgan 0.0% is perfectly placed to not only meet growing demand but also give those looking to moderate their consumption a new alternative.”

Captain Morgan is the latest brand in Diageo’s roster to get the alcohol-free treatment, following the launches of Guinness 0.0%, Tanqueray 0.0% and Gordon’s 0.0% in recent years.

Earlier this month, the Johnnie Walker brand owner announced a partnership with Waitrose that would see the upmarket supermarket grow the amount of space it dedicates to alcohol-free by 60%.

The tie-up will see Waitrose introduce dedicated alcohol-free drinks bays in 253 shops across the UK.

The bays would feature a mix of owned and independent brands, Diageo said.