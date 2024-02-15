Carte D’Or is targeting sofa snackers with a new 200ml tub format.

The Mini Indulgence range has debuted with three ice cream variants: Vanilla Caramel Pecan, Eton Mess and Chocolate Cookie (rsp: £1.99).

Vanilla Caramel Pecan comprises vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and caramelised pecans; Eton Mess is made up of strawberry-flavoured ice cream, strawberry sauce and meringue pieces; and Chocolate Cookie comprises chocolate cookie pieces, swirled into chocolate & cookie flavoured ice cream with chocolate sauce.

They have hit freezers in Asda and Morrisons.

Carte D’Or has also expanded its Deluxe range of 850ml tubs with two new variants: Tiramisu and New York Cheesecake (rsp: £4.50/850ml).

Tiramisu features tiramisu flavoured ice cream with coffee sauce, coffee flavour sponge pieces and cocoa powder on top.

New York Cheesecake, meanwhile, combines cheesecake flavour ice cream and biscuit flavour ice cream with strawberry sauce and biscuit pieces.

Both variants have rolled into Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado and Co-op.

They responded to “consumers’ desire for a complete dessert experience with indulgent sauces and toppings”, said Carte D’Or.

“We are thrilled to bring mini pot indulgence to consumers with our 200ml tubs, responding to the sofa snacking trend and offering consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our delicious ice cream,” said Unilever desserts brand manager Hannah Faulkner.

“The launch of two new iconic dessert flavours, Tiramisu and Cheesecake, builds on the success of Carte D’Or Baileys at Christmas,” Faulkner added.

The launches will by a £1.6m marketing push, including PoS, digital and experiential activations.