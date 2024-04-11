Premium chocolate brand Cox & Co has claimed an industry first, developing flow-wrap paper packaging for its range of single origin chocolate bars.

The packaging, which replaces the compostable plastic wrap formerly used by the brand, has been in development for 18 months.

During this time, Cox & Co worked with a paper manufacturer in Sweden to identify “the right type” of paper and reconfigured its flow-wrap machine to accept it.

This week saw the first paper flow-wrapped chocolate bar roll off the production line.

The packaging – which is recyclable at kerbside and offers the chocolate inside a minimum shelf life of 12 months – will roll out across Cox & Co’s Mint Crunch, Miso Caramel and Bee Pollen & Honey variants.

“Consumers are now actively seeking brands that take sustainability seriously and products that are easy to recycle,” said Cox & Co founder Gavin Cox.

“Chocolate is a popular household purchase and yet so little of the packaging can be easily recycled at kerbside. We are set to change all that.”

According to Cox, moving to the paper wrapper would reduce the business’s packaging costs by 35%, which would help it “keep prices competitive”.

It comes after The British Snack Co last month unveiled what it claimed was the “first” kerbside recyclable paper crisps packet.

The packets are lined with a microscopic layer of aluminium and a layer of a water-soluble polymer resin, called hydropol – neither of which affect their recyclability.