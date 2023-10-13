Italian-style brand Crosta & Mollica is to make its first foray into hot beverages.

It has unveiled Caffè Torinese ground coffee made from a blend of arabica beans (rsp: £3.99/227g), which promises “notes of chocolate and toasted bread”.

The SKU will launch exclusively into Waitrose on 15 October.

“Brits are becoming more discerning when it comes to enjoying their caffè moments, despite traditionally being a nation of tea drinkers,” said Dean Lavender, head of marketing at Crosta & Mollica.

“That’s why we have created a truly authentic, full-bodied Italian blend that will allow consumers to enjoy coffee like a true Italian.”

Crosta & Mollica has also added a duo of frozen desserts. Caramel Crema Cotta (rsp: £5/200g) rolled into Waitrose earlier this month, while Amaretto Tiramisù (rsp: £5/220g) will hit Tesco freezers on 30 October.

These are the latest in a slew of recent innovations from the upmarket brand. In September, it launched four biscotti SKUs into Tesco.

That followed an expansion into chilled ready meals and sorbet-filled fruit shells via exclusive tie-ups with Waitrose earlier this year.

Further NPD looks to be on the horizon. Last month, Crosta & Mollica applied to trademark its name under a host of classes, spanning alcoholic drinks and charcuterie meats.

A spokeswoman for the brand told The Grocer it was “future-proofing to ensure that it has ongoing IP coverage as the brand evolves”.