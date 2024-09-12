Dairylea has added a plant-based alternative to its Dairylea Dunkers range.

The new Plant-Based Dunkers with Jumbo Tubes (rsp: £3.50/four-pack) includes a plant-based dip made from modified starch and coconut oil, and corn and potato snack tubes.

The new Dunkers has no added preservatives or colourings and is a source of calcium, which the brand said made it “an ideal cheese alternative to enjoy on the go”.

“We’re excited to add a delicious plant-based offering to the Dairylea range,” said Ria Rianti, senior brand manager for Dairylea at Mondelez International. “We know shoppers have been calling out for a dairy alternative, so we’re delighted that we can now bring the great taste of Dairylea to people who eat plant-based.”

The new plant-based product joins the existing Dairylea Dunkers portfolio including: Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo Tubes, Ritz, Breadsticks and Nachos.

“Whether it’s a family lunch or light bite for the school break the new Plant-Based Dunkers are pots of fun and make each snacking occasion an enjoyable adventure,” said the brand.

In November last year, rival cheese snacking brand The Laughing Cow expanded into plant-based with its almond-based alternative.