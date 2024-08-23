Former Wales football star Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu has expanded his stable of drinks brands by launching a raw electrolyte drink.

Called Raw Hydrate, it is set to roll into Sainsbury’s stores from mid-October in Watermelon, Pomegranate, Lime, Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, and Watermelon, Pineapple, Lemon.

The three watermelon-based blends (rsp: £2.50/250ml) contain sodium and potassium and are free from artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners or added sugars.

They will be merchandised in fridges in store and included in the Sainsbury’s meal deal.

Robson-Kanu, who launched The Turmeric Co – a turmeric-based health shot brand – in 2018 after hanging up his football boots, said Raw Hydrate would tap into growing demand for natural, functional drinks.

“Raw Hydrate is a natural extension of our mission at The Turmeric Co,” the former West Bromwich Albion and Wales forward said. “We know that the functional drinks category is growing as people are looking for natural solutions to fuel their body.

“Having seen the impact that The Turmeric Co has had in Sainsbury’s, we’re confident that this exciting new brand will delight shoppers too.”

Raw Hydrate is produced at The Turmeric Co’s manufacturing facility, which also supplies own-label juice for Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference and Kitchen Deli ranges.

The supplier will also next month expand its range of turmeric products in the retailer, adding dosing bottles in Raw Turmeric & Ashwagandha and Raw Turmeric & Xtra Ginger (rsps: £5.95-£6.95), as well as a Raw Turmeric & Ashwagandha in 60ml shot format (rsp: £1.95).

Shoppers could “enjoy a shot of Raw Turmeric & Ashwagandha in the evening and…beat afternoon slumps with a wake-up-call shot of Raw Turmeric & Xtra Ginger,” Robson-Kanu said.

The new SKUs will land in Sainsbury’s on 22 September.