Nerds has unveiled a spin-off which sees its mini sweets used as a “tangy and crunchy” coating for gummies.

Called Gummy Clusters, the NPD has debuted in Fruits and Berries.

Both variants are available in 45g and 113g formats. Fruits is also available as a 26g ‘rope’.

They will hit shelves in the multiples this month and will roll into wholesale and convenience channels in August.

There was “a clear opportunity to elevate the category and drive premiumisation”, said Nerds owner Ferrara Candy.

It comes after Fox’s Burton’s Companies UK (FBC UK) entered a partnership with Ferrara Candy last month to become the sole importer of Nerds to the UK and Ireland.

“We’re ready to shake up the sugar confectionery market with our breakthrough product and bring shoppers a truly unique offering that satisfies the tastebuds of those looking for a textural adventure,” said FBC UK trade marketing director Colin Taylor.

“There was no better time to launch Nerds Gummy Clusters in the UK, as we’ve seen booming success in the US.”

The launch is being backed by a “long-term” $8.7m (£6.9m) marketing campaign for the wider brand from now until December 2025. It includes outdoor and digital advertising, video-on-demand partnerships with ITV, Channel 4 and Amazon Prime and targeted sampling.