French 0.0% abv wine brand Moderato is to make its UK debut.

Four variants – Red, White, Rosé (rsp: £10/70cl) and Sparkling (rsp: £11/70cl) – will next month launch into Club Soda’s Covent Garden tasting room, shop and bar.

Red was “lightly oaked” with “notes of candied red berries”; White was a “dry” drink with “aromas of honey”; Rosé was “crisp” with flavours of “bright citrus and spring fruits”; and Sparkling offered a “rounded body with soft almond on the nose”, said Club Soda.

They had been “carefully dealcoholised” to “honour the profile of the original grape, while offering consumers a low-sugar, low-calorie option”, it added.

The drinks will also be available to order from Club Soda’s website and via wholesaler Wise Bartender.

“A big part of our mission is to create the perfect product for all of our wine-loving mindful drinkers,” said Moderato export director Danny Harper.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our UK neighbours a taste of 0.0% abv wines that honour the original grape,” he said.

Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby added: “We’re very excited to be stocking Moderato and introducing such an excellent range to the UK market.”

Moderato joins a raft of low & no wine brands to have launched in the UK in recent months.

Wolf Blass brought its range of 0.5% abv wines to the UK in May, and Australian Vintage debuted its <0.05% abv brand, Not Guilty, in April.