Fruittella has teamed up with Manchester Drinks Company to debut a range of squash.

Resembling Robinsons Benefit Drops, Fruittella Water Enhancers will roll exclusively to B&M stores this summer in a pocket-friendly format (rsp: £1.30/66ml).

The NPD, available in Blackcurrant and Strawberry, is infused with real fruit juices and no added sugar, and aims to add a “burst of fruity flavour” to water.

“Summer is all about enjoying the outdoors and staying hydrated,” said Manchester Drinks founder Richard Benjamin. “With Fruittella Water Enhancers, we wanted to offer a convenient and exciting way to elevate your hydration experience.”

Leila Loumi, global senior licensing director at Licensing Matters Global, the agency that secured the drinks deal for Fruittella, said: “Adding a hydrating drinks partner to our Fruittella licensing programme was a no-brainer, and the team at Manchester Drinks has delivered a range which is not only eye-catching but also refreshing and energising.”

The launch of Fruittella Water Enhancers comes after Swizzels teamed up with Princes in February to launch a range of squash drinks inspired by its best-known confectionery brands, including Love Hearts, Drumstick and Parma Violets.