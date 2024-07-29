Source: Geeta’s The dishes are intended to serve two people as a side (rsp: £2/250g)



Mango chutney supplier Geeta’s has launched a duo of microwaveable Indian side dishes into Waitrose.

Bombay Spiced Lentils & Potatoes and Saag Aloo are ambient and packaged in ready-to-heat pouches (both rsps: £2/250g). Both contain mung dahl and red split lentils.

The former includes cooked diced potatoes in a spiced tomato and onion sauce, while the latter combines potatoes and spinach, cooked with spices.

Both are intended to serve two people and are ready in 90 seconds.

The NPD met consumer demand for “taste, convenience and versatility”, delivering Geeta’s “mission to add inspirational Indian flavour to everyday eating”, it said.

It forms part of a “multi-year innovation platform” for Geeta’s, with further products launching next month.

“The growth in the heat & eat category presents a great opportunity for our new side dishes,” said Geeta’s director of sales & marketing Eleanor Bridgman.

It follows the launch of Geeta’s Roti Flatbreads, Tandoori BBQ Sauce and Tomato & Chilli Masala Ketchup in 2023.

Waitrose isn’t the only retailer adapting its ambient range to suit the needs of time-poor shoppers. Tesco, for instance, added an ‘easy meal’ fixture last month, which saw the launch of two “cupboard ready meal” ranges from Ben’s Original, plus increased distribution for John West’s range of tuna salads.