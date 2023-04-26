Actor Gillian Anderson has launched her own functional soft drinks brand, called G Spot.

The Sex Education star has debuted three lightly sparkling variants packaged in 330ml cans: Lift, Protect and Soothe.

Billed as offering something “between a purist health drink… and a mainstream soda”, the drinks are caffeine-free and contain no artificial sweeteners.

Lift contains a blend of berries, apples, and peppercorn infused with bacopa, theanine, cordyceps, and lion’s mane, to “assist in increasing energy levels… while also combating stress”.

Protect, meanwhile, comprises meadowsweet, ginger, lemon, and turmeric mixed with peppercorn and chaga to “support a healthy immune system”.

Finally, Soothe combines sage and cornflower with magnesium, maca, reishi, and ashwagandha to “calm the mind”.

A mixed pack of six cans is available from the brand’s webstore now (£19.99/6x330ml).

The idea behind the brand was conceived by Anderson during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she “came to terms with the fact that she consumed too many high-sugar, caffeinated drinks”.

“I’ve had a serious soft drink habit for the past 20 years, and I don’t drink enough water,” said Anderson.

“I know sugar and caffeine are not good for me, but I haven’t found an alternative that has the same effect; and although I love the idea of flavoured water, I really don’t like the taste of what’s out there.

“So, I thought, if what I’m looking for doesn’t exist, why don’t I make it? Something that tastes great but is natural, hydrating, and full of goodness.”

Anderson enlisted the help of drinks development consultant Fred Hollamby-Jones to bring G Spot to fruition.

Hollamby-Jones is a drinks industry veteran with over 40 years’ experience in product development.

He is currently managing director of The Create Group, which incorporates development consultancy Drinkcreate. Prior to co-founding The Create Group in 2001, Hollamby-Jones was head of development at Mars Drinks for five years, having already held product development roles at Unilever and Tetley in the first half of his career.

Hollamby-Jones said he “very much enjoyed working alongside Gillian, who had a clear vision from the start”.

“The innovation within the drinks is also outstanding,” he added.

Nutritionist Natasha Draycott was also brought on board to ensure the drinks were “supported with science”, said G Spot.