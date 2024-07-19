Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – the ready-to-drink cocktail brand fronted by rappers Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg – has landed in the UK.

Taking its name from Snoop Dogg’s 1994 single produced by Dr Dre, the 5.9% abv RTDs have launched via independent retail, DTC and Amazon (rsp: £2.50/250ml).

Available in Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit and Apricot, the drinks were made from a “premium light gin base” with real fruit, the brand said.

They were “subtly carbonated with a playfully bubbly, quenching effervescence”, it added.

The Citrus variant was a “citrus-forward blend, balanced by rose and other soft botanicals”, Gin & Juice said.

Melon, meanwhile, promised a “smooth melon taste, with complexity evoked via crisp citrus and lush hibiscus”.

Apricot was a “mellow” flavour that was “elevated by a subtle honey finish”.

The “tropical” Passionfuit flavour was “heightened by bright, refreshing pineapple and ginger”.

Each 250ml can contains just 2g of sugar and 95 calories.

The spirits company behind Gin & Juice is led by Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill and Rocco Milano. The trio previously launched On The Rocks Cocktails, a US-based RTD brand acquired by Suntory Global Spirits (then Beam Suntory) in 2020.

Investors in the brand include music mogul Jimmy Iovine, California-based investment firm Main Street Advisors, private equity boss Marc Rowan and Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

The UK bow comes after Gin & Juice launched in the US in February of this year.