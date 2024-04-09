Ginsters has unveiled a new take on the sausage roll, filled with the ingredients of a traditional full English breakfast.

Breakfast Roll (rsp: £1.50/130g) contains pork sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, potato and ketchup, wrapped in puff pastry.

It had potential to bring younger shoppers, who were more likely to buy an on-the-go breakfast, to the category, according to Ginsters.

Ginsters has also added Butter Chicken Bake, (rsp: £1.50/117g) designed to appeal to “a nation of curry lovers”.

The NPD features a “rich butter sauce” with a blend of spices, coconut and lemon, encased in puff pastry.

Both products have rolled into Morrisons and Sainsbury’s. Breakfast Roll is also listed by Morrisons Daily, while Butter Chicken Bake is also listed by Asda and Nisa.

“These tasty new flavours will bring excitement to anyone looking for new, exciting and delicious snacks,” said Ginsters marketing director Emma Stowers.

“We’re proud to continue to lead the way in savoury pastry taste innovation and meet consumer demand in snacking, as well as at lunch.”

It comes after Ginsters launched a major marketing campaign, called ‘Taste the effort’, in October.

To date it has spent over £8m on the campaign which stars Merryn, a farmer who goes “above and beyond in her efforts to grow the best quality veg for Ginsters products”.

Ginsters claims to have recruited more than half a million new households in the last quarter of 2023, thanks in part to the ad.