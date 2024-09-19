Glebe Farm Foods has announced the launch of an industry-first oat drink designed for tea.

PureOaty Tea-rrific (rsp: £2.09) has been launched to “enhance tea for non-dairy drinkers the nation over”.

It launched in Morrisons stores on 17 September.

The brand said it had crafted the product specifically for the nation’s favourite beverage, filling a gap in the dairy alternative market, which has typically focused on coffee usage.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce ‘Tea-rrific’ to the market,” said owner and MD of Glebe, Philip Rayner. “We saw a clear need for a high-quality, plant-based alternative that could truly enhance the tea-drinking experience.”

According to the brand, research shows a wider adoption of milk alternatives in tea is hindered by fear of affecting the taste and colour and concerns around splitting. The Glebe product has been designed to address these concerns while also staying gluten-free.

Glebe has carried out blind testing on 120 consumers. Seventy-four per cent said they enjoyed Tea-rrific’s smooth tea experience, 75% said it maintained the rich tea colour and 79% said they would be purchasing it for themselves.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to perfect this product, and we believe it will set a new standard for oat drinks in tea,” Rayner added. “With ‘Tea-rrific’, we’re not just offering an alternative; we’re offering a superior choice that caters to all tea lovers, including those with gluten sensitivities.”