Plant-based food brand Gosh has unveiled a falafel-arancini hybrid.

Called Falafacini (rsp: £3.50/240g), the “first of its kind” innovation contains a blend of grains, wild rice, veggies, chickpeas and herbs.

Each ball is crunchy on the outside with a “deliciously filled centre”, according to Gosh.

Two variants – Basil Pesto and V’Duja (vegan ’nduja) – will launch into Ocado on 1 April, followed by Tesco on 13 May.

They are the first launches of Gosh’s new Street Food range, which takes inspiration from global cuisines.

The range also includes a quartet of Veg Bites (rsp: £2.50/140g) – mini balls made with pulses, veggies, edamame, wholegrains and seeds that can be added to salads or eaten as a snack.

A duo of Veg Garden Burgers (rsp: £2.50/200g) and Glaze & Grill BBQ kits (rsp: £4.50/320g-360g) – including bean burgers, aubergine koftas and veggie sausages – will also join the portfolio.

UK listings for these products have not yet been confirmed, but they will roll into Irish retailers in April.

“We have been so excited about launching this new range of products, which are bursting with flavour and natural goodness,” said Gosh marketing director Caroline Hughes.

“Our mission is to inspire people to incorporate more veg into their diets in the most delicious way and we believe this range will help to do just that.”