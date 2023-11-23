Irish food manufacturer Green Isle Foods has claimed a category first, launching a frozen fresh filled pasta range exclusively into Tesco.

Called Ottimo, the new brand aims to “redefine the premium pasta category” with three frozen variants: Four Cheese Ravioli, Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni and Mushroom Ravioli (rsp: £3/300g).

Cooked from frozen in just four minutes, the range offered shoppers an “unmatched fusion of quality, convenience, and flavour”, according to Green Isle.

The fresh pasta had been frozen “at its freshest” to ensure it maintained its texture and all the nutrients were reserved, it said.

They have rolled into 240 Tesco stores.

“We are delighted to launch the Ottimo pasta range in Tesco UK this November,” said Green Isle Foods marketing manager Aisling Twomey.

“The Ottimo range of fresh frozen filled pasta, a first for the frozen category, is made with quality ingredients and delivers a delicious Italian-inspired range for shoppers who are looking for convenient meal options.”

The launch will be supported with in-store sampling, promotional coupons in the retailer’s magazine, PoS and a social media campaign.

It comes as fresh filled pasta is in 13.6% value growth on volumes up 0.3%, despite retailing at at almost twice the market average [NIQ 52 w/e 9 July 2023].