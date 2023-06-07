Soft drinks challenger Gunna is to launch a trio of “immunity-boosting” lemonades packaged in resealable 500ml aluminium bottles.

The drinks – Tropical, Raspberry and Twisted (rsp: £1.99/500ml) – which are made from natural ingredients and contain added vitamin C and zinc, are claimed to be the “first” flavoured soft drinks available in the format.

They will launch via Amazon and the brand’s webstore over summer.

The drinks will also be available in standard 330ml cans, with two additional variants joining the range over the coming months.

Gunna, which last year petitioned the government to ban plastic bottles, said it hoped the innovation would be a “catalyst for change” for the soft drinks sector, by encouraging rivals to transition from plastic to aluminium bottles.

“We’ve invested heavily in this new planet-friendly packaging, and although this comes at a premium, costing around 10% more than other formats, our research resoundingly shows consumers are prepared to pay a little more to avoid plastic,” said Gunna founder Marvin Jaye.

“Coupled with the new immune-boosting sodas, we believe this is a compelling proposition for retailers,” Jaye added.