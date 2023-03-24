Superloaf is launching a new mass-production version of its gut healthy bread – for sale exclusively through Marks & Spencer.

A single SKU, the 400g loaf (rsp: £2.30) will roll into 400 M&S stores and Ocado from 8 April, with wider distribution, involving at least three other major multiples, expected from September.

Packed with “bio-active plant-based compounds” made using “targeted fermentation”, the loaves will be co-manufactured and co-packaged by Hovis, using the high-speed Chorleywood method.

When the first commercial Superloaf (known internally as Superloaf 2.0) was launched by parent company Modern Baker in 2021, co-founder Leo Campbell promised “to democratise healthy baking, for the common good”, but the six-strong range, sold in Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic, Ocado, Selfridges and independents, was artisanal, with prices (up to £6) to match.

However, it “never set out to be a luxury brand – quite the opposite”, said Campbell, and the tieup with Hovis was the start of an exciting new chapter.

“Superloaf 5.0 is the breakthrough we always hoped for – made on the high-speed [machines] that run the bread industry world-wide, yet packed with healthy, concentrated, optimised nutrients (all clean label) that slow blood glucose (and fructose) absorption, optimise gut microbiome outputs and more. It tastes fabulous too.

“Early on we knew that scaling Superloaf would need the backing of a retailer with a pioneering ethos and a will to take a lead on health, and we found exactly that across the M&S food team.

“In fact, the level of technical support and collaboration from M&S has allowed this 5.0 version of Superloaf to be 12 months healthier than our R&D schedule had planned,” he added.

Alexander Vasis, senior buyer, bread and morning goods said M&S was “delighted to be partnering with Modern Baker to bring the nutritious Superloaf to our shelves from April. We know our customers are increasingly health conscious, so it’s great to offer an innovative new product made specifically to support gut health, alongside our Vitamin D fortified range. We are sure our customers are going to love it.”

While the artisanal range, with £1m retail sales, will continue, a beta version of the new mass-market product called 3.0, which is currently on sale on Amazon Fresh, will be withdrawn. Modern Baker’s 4.0 loaf, which is yet to come to market, has been developed for in-store bakery.