Häagen-Dazs has launched a snacking format, called Bites.

It has debuted with two variants: Salted Caramel and Chocolate (rsp: £4/8x15g).

The former comprises salted caramel-flavoured ice cream with a core of salted caramel sauce, enrobed in a crunchy blonde chocolate coating.

The latter, meanwhile, features chocolate ice cream and a chocolate sauce core, coated in milk chocolate with crunchy pieces.

They have rolled into Morrisons and will hit the freezer aisles of additional retailers in March.

“We’re thrilled to launch a totally new format, expanding our portfolio of pints, mini-cups and sticks,” said head of Häagen-Dazs UK Nicole Whelan, adding she was “confident they will fly off the freezer shelves”.

The Grocer first revealed Häagen-Dazs was working on an innovation called Bites in September, when the premium ice cream brand applied to register the name as a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office.

However, Häagen-Dazs declined to share further details at the time.

In the same month, it teamed up with Lotus Biscoff to launch a Caramel, Biscuit & Cream ice cream variant, available in its pint and mini cup formats.

It comes as volume sales of Häagen-Dazs’ tubs fell by 5%, while unit sales of its handheld lines declined by 17.2% in the year to 9 September 2023 [NIQ].