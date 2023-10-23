Horlicks is to introduce three pudding-flavoured hot drinks in a bid to tap into demand for nostalgic desserts.

The new trio of flavours will roll exclusively into Poundland stores on 9 November (rsp: £3.29/270g).

They are: Banoffee Pie, Apple Pie and Cherry Bakewell.

The trio, each of which is prepared by adding hot water, would “maintain the brand’s signature malty taste” whilst appealing to consumers seeking the flavour of “crowd-pleasing desserts”, Horlicks said.

“Nostalgic desserts are a rising trend and are currently in high demand amongst consumers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth,” explained Michelle Younger, marketing director at Horlicks maker Aimia Foods. “The new pudding flavours not only bring excitement for Horlicks fans but will also appeal to new consumers, bringing new shoppers into the malted category.”

The trio will join the Horlicks range of malted drinks, which also includes Original, Instant, Chocolate and vegan variants.

The brand also offers a range of Horlicks Healthy shakes made with protein and vitamins.

They were introduced in 2022 to “meet the demand for those consumers who are put off by current protein-based products”.