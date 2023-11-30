Horlicks is bringing back its long-discontinued chewable tablets to mark its 150th anniversary.

The malted hot beverage said it had brought back the sweets “in response to unprecedented demand from consumers across the nation”.

Horlicks tablets originally launched in the 1930s and were supplied to British and American troops during the Second World War as energy-boosting treats.

The tablets remained popular into the 1980s, but had disappeared from sale in the UK by the turn of the century.

Boasting “the delicious, malty flavour and texture of the original”, the reissued tablets will roll into B&M stores in December, packaged in modernised tins (rsp: £1.75/20 tablets).

Horlicks marketing director Michelle Younger said the tablets were “set to be a firm favourite with existing Horlicks fans, as well as drawing in new consumers”.

It comes after Horlicks added a trio of limited-edition pudding-inspired drinks variants – Banoffee Pie, Cherry Bakewell and Apple Pie – earlier this month.

Along with the tablets, the drinks aimed to tap consumer demand for “nostalgic” flavours, according to Horlicks.

However, it comes after Horlicks has spent recent months innovating to lure younger shoppers to the brand.

Last summer, for instance, the brand made its first foray into sports nutrition, debuting a ‘Healthy’ range of powdered shakes.