Few brands can claim they have been sampled by more than 100,000 marathon runners – because few brands’ origins are intrinsically tied to feats of endurance as Oatopia.

The business was started in 2011 by endurance athlete Tamar Coleman, who wanted to offer a healthier alternative to the food often sold at outdoor events.

This led to the development of a range of flapjacks that was sold, alongside porridge and drinks, from a mobile food truck at festivals and sporting events.

Based in Shoreham-by-Sea, a few miles along the Sussex coast from Brighton, Oatopia is a female-led operation. Tamar has now been joined in the business by her daughters Yasmin and Sophie, with husband Peter often lending a hand.

Following its success selling at events, the business opened an online store to sell direct to consumers. It also began supplying wholesalers, starting with fellow Shoreham business Infinity Foods and later gaining listings with Cress Co, CLF and CTC Wholesalers.

A major shift has taken place in the past couple of years. Oatopia has taken the decision to push into retail with an Oat Bakes lineup of flapjacks based on its most popular flavours.

“To develop the retail range we collaborated with a specialist food developer and a manufacturer,” explains Sophie, adding that more than a year was spent perfecting recipes and packaging.

The result is the Oat Bakes range of 120g flapjacks that are available in Original, Peanut Butter, Almond Bakewell and Salted Caramel.

Designed for eating on the go, as a treat or a light breakfast option, they promise a “light melt-in-the-mouth texture, creating an eating experience that sits in between a cake and a flapjack”.

The Oatopia team, since expanded with the additional of a salesperson, has worked hard to promote the drive into retail. In 2022 and 2023, the brand supplied Oat Bakes to all runners at the London Marathon by putting samples in the finish-line goodie bag. “Over 100,000 runners sampled the Original Oat Bake, raising brand and product awareness,” says Sophie. “Once people try an Oat Bake they always come back for more.”

Alongside the marathon, the team has attended shows and events around the UK to promote the range, offering sampling days to stockists. Oat Bakes are now stocked in cafés, delis, sports centres and grocery stores, and in all UK Center Parcs sites.

This year, the business picked up a gold award in the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards for Salted Caramel Oat Bake, and a bronze for Almond Bakewell. Judges praised the gold-winning product for its aroma and delicious taste. “We are thrilled to have won two awards,” says Sophie. “The awards validate the high quality of our products and branding, communicating to potential stockists that our Oat Bake range is a must-have product on their shelves.”

Oatopia is not resting on its laurels, however, and is rolling out a new 60g format, which will be available in the same four variants as its larger stablemate.

“This new size has been created in response to market trends and demands for a smaller more affordable eat,” explains Sophie. New flavours are set to launch in the coming year, including chocolate, and multipack formats are being considered, she adds. “We also hope to explore exporting to various markets outside of the UK including northern Europe and, with the 60g bar, introduce Oat Bakes into the travel sector.”

It seems the business, which started out as a mobile enterprise, is set to continue to go places.