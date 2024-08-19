A DTC service seeking to offer cancer patients more palatable meal supplements than those currently available on the NHS has made its UK debut.

Called Icesupp, the business sells plant-based frozen smoothie pouches enriched with key vitamins, minerals, protein and “a boost of quality calories” to patients as an alternative to the milky build-up drinks given out in hospitals.

Launching in two variants – Mango & Passionfruit and Mixed Berries – the pouches are available to order from the brand’s webstore and on Amazon (£23.75/12x86ml).

The ambient pouches have a 12-month shelf life and are shipped in liquid form, but are intended to be frozen at home before serving to create a “sorbet-like” consistency.

Each 86ml pouch contains 40% fruit juice and weighs in at 150 calories, with 5g protein and 2.5g fibre per serving.

The NPD is the result of three years’ development by Amy Smith, a former Latin and ballroom dance instructor, and her partner Robert Upton, working in collaboration with Reading University.

Smith felt compelled to change career path and develop better meal supplements for people who are unwell following her father’s own battle with bowel cancer several years ago – with a view to securing hospital contracts for Icesupp in the future.

“Having lost my dad to cancer in 2017, I witnessed first-hand the struggle my dad had to manage a balanced diet to keep his weight and strength up,” said Smith.

“Dad, like so many others, was affected with dramatic weight loss and couldn’t consume a conventional diet.”

Despite this, Smith’s father could not stomach the “sickly build-up drinks” available through the NHS.

“Sadly, it seems the meal supplement market is incredibly neglected and underserved, which I was only aware of when we really needed accessible refreshments,” Smith added.

According to Smith, Icesupp had already received a “great response from samples, exhibitions and trials within the healthcare sector”. It is currently being trialled within NHS hospitals.