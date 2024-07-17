Itsu has expanded its 70-strong grocery range with seven new lines, spanning broths, cooking sauces and noodles.

Broth for Noodles has debuted in Beef Pho and Sesame Chicken (rsps: £4.50/one-litre). Both variants are claimed to pair “perfectly” with Itsu’s new four-packs of dry Rice Noodles (rsp: £1.60/180g) and wet Udon Noodles (rsp: £1.45/250g).

Completing the range is a trio of cooking sauces: Gochujang, Korean BBQ and Teriyaki (rsp: £2.50/200ml).

All seven products have hit Tesco shelves and will roll into Sainsbury’s and Waitrose later this summer.

They were developed to provide “convenient meal solutions”, with the broths providing an easy alternative to restaurant ramen, said Itsu senior brand manager Louise Crighton.

“Ramen consumption has exploded out of home with the growth in restaurant offerings but in-home consumption remains limited due to education barriers and time constraints.”

“Itsu has made it easy for shoppers to enjoy authentic broths at home in minutes,” Crighton added.

These latest launches join a raft of grocery products launched by the Asian-inspired casual dining chain over the past 12 months.

In July 2023, Itsu rolled dry soba and ramen noodles and ready-to-heat udon noodles into grocery. The following month, it launched two instant noodle ranges: a Ramen’ready line with ramen noodles and a miso-based broth sachet, and Crystal’noodles, a pot with extra-thin noodles and an integrated draining lid.

Itsu then unveiled Tesco-exclusive Restaurant’ramen in October and brought its flavoured sparkling water range, Zen’water, into grocery in May.