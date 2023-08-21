Itsu has embarked on a major noodle innovation push.

It has added two instant noodle lines and has launched trio of cooking noodle SKUs into the world foods aisle in a bid to “get the UK to eat noodles as much as they eat pasta”.

First up, its Ramen’Ready packs (rsp: £1.50/86g) contain instant ramen noodles and a miso-based broth sachet.

A broth paste is added directly to the noodles in hot water, creating a base to which veg and protein can be added by shoppers to customise the dish.

Two variants – Original and Spicy – have rolled into Sainsbury’s.

Crystal’Noodles (rsp: £1.95/73g-77g), meanwhile, is an instant noodle pot comprising a nest of extra-thin noodles.

It features an integrated draining lid, allowing them to be strained after cooking and enjoyed by shoppers “stir-fry style”.

Two flavours – Sesame and Sweet Soy – have hit Tesco and Sainsbury’s shelves. They will launch into Waitrose in November.

In addition to the new instant lines, Itsu has launched a range of premium noodles into the world foods aisle. It comprises dry soba and ramen noodles (rsp: £1.45/250g) and a ready-to-heat serving of udon noodles (rsp: £1/150g).

They are available in Waitrose and will roll into additional retailers later this year.

“Pimping packet noodles is a huge trend on social media, where people are adding additional ingredients to create impressive noodle dishes,” said Itsu brand manager Louise Crighton.

“We didn’t feel like the value-driven offerings in this category were reflecting the beautiful dishes that were being created,” Crighton added.