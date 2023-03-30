Jack Daniel’s has joined forces with Coke to relaunch its whiskey and cola RTD.

The 5% abv drink, comprising a blend of JD’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, has hit shelves in UK retailers and will roll into other European markets, Latin America and Asia throughout 2023 (rsp: £2.30/ 330ml).

A Zero Sugar variant has also launched in the UK, with both drinks distributed by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

This is Jack Daniel’s first branded tie-up with Coke, although the brand launched a whiskey and generic cola RTD into retail in 1991.

The new co-branded drinks – featuring Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola’s logos prominently on front of pack – have replaced JD’s old cola RTDs on shelves.

“We are thrilled the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD is expanding to new markets, delivering the unique taste that was made to set the standard for bar calls around the world to our fans in Europe,” said Marshall Farrer, chief strategic growth officer and president for Europe at Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman.

CCEP associate director Elaine Maher said this was “a huge moment for us, for our customers and for the alcoholic ready-to-drink category”.

As consumer testing had revealed shoppers were “more likely to pick up the new Coca-Cola co-branded Jack Daniel’s RTD SKU” than the original whiskey and cola cans, “we’re confident further growth will follow – particularly as we’re also making a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar option available in GB”, Maher added.

Jack Daniel’s & Cola was the second-largest-selling RTD in the UK last year, raking in £36.6m despite a 6.9% decline in unit sales [NIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022].