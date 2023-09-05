Jason’s Sourdough has added a duo of bake-at-home SKUs.

They are: Bake At Home Large White Boule (400g) and Bake At Home Mini White Boules (2x250g).

Both products contain no yeast and are wrapped in modified atmosphere packaging to ensure a shelf life of up to six weeks. They can be baked in the oven in eight to 11 minutes.

The Bake At Home range will roll into Waitrose and Ocado on 13 September (both rsp: £2.50), “offering consumers a fresh solution to making sourdough”.

Jason’s Sourdough said it had “identified a gap in the market for a premium, authentic sourdough loaf in a shape and size not currently available in part-baked”.

The brand’s master baker Jason Geary said: “The sector has seen limited innovation and creativity in recent years and we’re aiming to change that.”

It comes after Jason’s Sourdough saw value sales of its loaves reach £4.8m last year on volumes up 493.5% [NIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022].

Speaking to The Grocer earlier this year, Geary attributed the brand’s performance – and shoppers’ growing preference for sourdough – to an “increased interest and demand around gut health”.

The launch comes after Allinson’s Bread made a similar move into bake-at-home in September, adding a duo of Heat & Eat rolls.