Jubel is to launch a new lager flavoured with lemon into Tesco.

Jubel Beer Lemon Cut (rsp: £2.10/330ml) will be stocked in both Express and Superstores as part of a “significant range expansion” for the brand in the retailer.

The NPD will land from 12 February, alongside the launch of Blood Orange Cut 330ml singles and a new mixed eight-pack featuring Jubel’s core range of Peach, Grapefruit, Elderflower and Blood Orange.

Combined, the three launches would more than double Jubel’s distribution in Tesco, the brand said.

Lemon Cut was created after Jubel asked its followers on social media what kind of beer they wanted the brand to brew next, according to CEO Jesse Wilson.

“We had hundreds of responses and the overwhelming fan favourite was lemon,” he said. “We’re so excited for consumers to get their hands on some cold cans just in time for warmer days on their way.”

The 4% abv brew launched via Jubel’s DTC website as a “mystery pack” earlier this week, with 100 cases selling out in less than 30 minutes, according to the brand.

Brand manager Emma Reynolds said Jubel was “buzzing to see so many people ordering the new beer despite not knowing what it was”.

The range expansion comes with Jubel in 91% value growth in grocery [NIQ 52 w/e 30 December 2023].

Alongside Tesco, Jubel’s beers are also sold in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Ocado.