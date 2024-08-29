Tots snacking brand Kiddylicious has launched its first babyfood pouches.

The lineup includes Simply Pear; Prune & Apple; Apple & Sweet Potato; and Strawberry, Spinach & Apple.

Two yoghurt pouches – Strawberry & Banana and Mango, Apple & Banana – and a duo of ‘bedtime blends’ – Blueberry, Banana & Oat with Vanilla and Apple & Oat with Chamomile – complete the range.

All pouches are 100g, with an rsp of £1.20 each. Strawberry & Banana Yoghurt and Bedtime Blend Blueberry, Banana & Oat with Vanilla are also available in multipacks of four pouches (rsp: £4.50).

Designed for babies aged six months and up, with a “focus on added health benefits”, the pouches have launched into Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

“This is without a doubt a very exciting launch for Kiddylicious, and one that parents and little ones will love,” said Kiddylicious marketing director Yona Ellis.

The time was “right for us to expand into pouches to complement our weaning finger food range”, added Ellis.

“Given that parents already know and trust us for our quality and value, we’re the brand to do this.”

The launch will be supported by a marketing push, spanning in-store activity, paid-for digital advertising and influencer marketing.

