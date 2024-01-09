Kit Kat has brought back its 70% Dark variant for a limited period.

The four-finger bar (rsp: £1/41.5g) is made with cocoa mass-sourced from families enrolled in Nestlé’s cocoa income accelerator programme.

The programme, which launched in January 2022, aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farming families and their communities.

It also focuses on advancing regenerative agriculture practices, which aim to protect natural resources for generations to come.

Additionally, it aims to “empower women as agents for positive change”, encourage school enrolment, and support farming communities in diversifying their income streams, according to Nestlé.

It forms part of Nestlé’s Cocoa Plan, which has been in place since 2009 and aims to address the economic, social and environmental issues facing cocoa farming communities.

The treat has rolled exclusively into Sainsbury’s.

Kit Kat brand manager Hannah Boyle said she was “confident chocolate fans will love” the NPD.

“While chocolate fans enjoy their Kit Kat 70% Dark, they can learn a little bit more about how their break is helping to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farming families and their communities by scanning the QR code on the pack,” Boyle added.

Kit Kat last year expanded its range with Kit Kat Caramel, Kit Kat Bites with Lotus Biscoff, Kit Kat Chunky White with Lotus Biscoff and Kit Kat Vegan.