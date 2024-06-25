Knorr has added a duo of wine-flavoured stock pots intended for time-poor home cooks.

The innovations – Red Wine and White Wine (both rsps: £1.90/four) – contain the equivalent of half a glass of wine, plus herbs.

The former features an “easy-to-follow” recipe for spaghetti bolognese on pack, while the latter features a chicken risotto recipe.

Red Wine has already hit Asda shelves and will roll into additional retailers from August. White Wine will launch in Asda in July.

The innovations were “a game-changer for home cooks who want to add rich wine flavours to their dishes without having to buy or open a bottle”, said Unilever UK&I marketing director for nutrition Georgina Bradford.

“We understand that our consumers value convenience and quality, and our new Red and White Wine Stock Pots deliver on both fronts.”

It comes after Knorr unveiled a concept product intended for shoppers who find the taste of broccoli, spinach and cabbage especially bitter in April.

Called Supercube, the stock cube would reduce the bitter flavour of these foods for shoppers born with the gene TAS2R38, helping them to “enjoy healthy vegetables”, according to Unilever.

Unilever has trialled the innovation in Sweden, with plans to bring it to market in 2025.