Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Desserts UK has expanded its desserts range with Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Caramel Crème Dessert.

It is the first HFSS compliant crème dessert to market in the chilled desserts category, said the brand, and offers consumers the taste of Milkybar Gold confectionery in a chocolate dessert at 91 calories per pot.

Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Caramel Crème Dessert (rsp: £1.50 / 2x65g) combines Milkybar white chocolate with a new gold caramel flavour.

”The dessert is positioned as the perfect treat for any time of the day and evening and with the calorie count, and HFSS compliance, brings a real USP to the chilled desserts aisle,” said Christopher Pihoué, marketing manager at Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Desserts UK.

“We are confident that this new launch will capitalise on the trend towards gold chocolate product launches, while attracting Milkybar confectionery fans to the chilled aisle,” he added.

The SKU is available in Tesco stores nationwide now with a four-pack variant available from July.