Lindt has broadened its portfolio with Choco Wafer, a four-strong range across box and bar formats.

Promising a “combination of deliciously creamy chocolate and crispy cocoa wafers”, it includes Milk Hazelnut (135g) and Assorted (138g) boxes (rsp: £5.50). The former variant comprises nine individually wrapped wafers with “a generous layer of gianduja cream”, coated in milk chocolate and roasted hazelnut.

Similarly, Assorted contains 10 individually wrapped wafers – each covered in either dark chocolate, milk chocolate or milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces.

The two Choco Wafer boxes would “offer consumers an opportunity for connection, either as an ‘our time’ treat for relaxing or for sharing with friends in moments that require something a bit more special”, Lindt said.

They are joined by a Milk Hazelnut bar (rsp: £1/30g), which is also available as a 95p PMP. The new snack would “play an important role in crafting permissible indulgence in snacking”, Lindt said.

The Choco Wafer lineup is available from Lindt Chocolate Shops across the UK. It will roll into grocery mults and independents throughout August and September.

“Choco Wafer is bringing a new level of premium quality to the chocolate category. It’s reassuringly high quality, yet new and exciting,” said a Lindt spokesperson. The new range tapped “attributes that matter to our customers, offering indulgence through high quality cocoa, true innovation and craftsmanship”, they added.

Lindt, the UK’s second-biggest chocolate brand, saw value sales in grocery dip 2.2% last year. Unit sales fell faster at 8.9%, after Brits shrugged off pandemic shopping habits and a scorching summer stymied appetite for the likes of Lindor boxes and Excellence bars [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022].