Little Moons has expanded beyond its mochi ice cream heartlands, unveiling a trio of bite-sized frozen cheesecake desserts.

Caramelised Biscuit & White Chocolate, Strawberry & Mascarpone and Belgian Chocolate & Salted Caramel (rsp: £3.75/4x30g) were intended to appeal to “a wide range of taste preferences”, while offering a “fresh take on a UK favourite,” said Little Moons.

Each cheesecake mochi has a different flavoured centre. Caramelised Biscuit & White Chocolate features cheesecake with white chocolate curls and a caramelised biscuit centre, wrapped in sweet mochi dough with gluten-free crumbs.

Strawberry & Mascarpone, meanwhile, contains vanilla and mascarpone cheesecake balls with a strawberry jam centre, wrapped in strawberry pink dough and gluten-free crumbs.

Finally, Belgian Chocolate & Salted Caramel includes chocolate cheesecake with a salted caramel centre, covered in chocolate mochi dough and gluten-free crumbs.

Each cheesecake mochi weighs in at under 100 calories, tapping the trend for “bite-sized indulgences”, according to Little Moons.

They will hit Co-op freezers on 16 September with a wider retail rollout planned for October.

“Our new cheesecakes are our first foray into frozen desserts and expansion outside our mochi ice cream offerings,” said Little Moons co-founder Howard Wong.

“By blending the rich flavours of cheesecake with our distinctive mochi twist, we’re giving consumers a great way to enjoy a classic dessert any day of the week.”

It comes after Little Moons launched a “seven-figure” marketing campaign, including a TV ad, in June. It also toured a Little Moons-branded houseboat around the UK, from which it gave out 75,000 samples in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

