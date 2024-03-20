Manchester Drinks Company is to launch a trio of Toxic Waste branded drinks.

Pouches in Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Apple and Sour Lemon & Lime (all rsps: £1/250ml) are to roll into stores from later this month. They are sold ambient and designed to be frozen before consuming.

Sour Apple and Sour Blue Raspberry were poised to land in Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores, while Sour Lemon & Lime and Sour Blue Raspberry would launch in 670 B&M stores “in time for Easter”, Manchester Drinks Co said.

The HFSS-compliant drinks would offer an “electrifying experience that will leave tastebuds tingling”, it added.

Manchester Drinks Co signed a three-year licence deal last year with Toxic Waste maker Candy Dynamics to manufacture the drinks, with the possibility to renew in the future.

The NPD is the latest nostalgic-themed innovation from the supplier. It also makes Slush Puppie pouches and Fruittella water enhancers in Strawberry and Blackcurrant.

Manchester Drinks Co founder Richard Benjamin said it had seen its Slush Puppie pouches grow in popularity since launch five years ago.

“It was crucial we looked for the next best thing that our customers can get excited about,” he said. “While we have seen a lot of confectionery slush pouches hit the market, the Toxic Waste flavour profiles lend themselves more to the ‘tween’ market and will help us bring older kids and adults into the category.”

The supplier also produces a host of alcoholic drinks including gins, liqueurs, seltzers and RTD cocktails.