McCain Foods has expanded its oven chips portfolio with a dedicated Air Fryer range.

Endorsed by leading air fryer brand Ninja, the range has debuted with two variants: Deep Ridge Crinkle Fries and French Fries (both rsp: from £3.20/750g).

They have rolled into Tesco, Asda and Iceland.

Deep Ridge Crinkle Fries cook in eight minutes, with the deep cut creating “maximum crispiness”, according to McCain.

French Fries, meanwhile, are ready in just five minutes, offering consumers “convenience and quality”.

McCain VP of marketing Mark Hodge said the business would continue to “invest in innovation to bring quick, easy and tasty products for time-poor consumers”.

“We know that consumers are looking for convenient, healthier and tastier options, and so with the launch of the Air Fryer range, we are helping consumers add restaurant-quality foods to their home-cooked meals, in just minutes,” Hodge added.

McCain took full control of plant-based frozen food company Strong Roots last month, with plans to expand its offering and drive global growth.

While Strong Roots would “maintain independence and brand consistency”, the two brands shared a “deep focus” on environmental sustainability, said McCain.

It comes after McCain launched its limited-edition Naked Oven Chips, made from potatoes grown using regenerative farming practices, into Tesco in March.