Mixologist Deano Moncrieffe has launched what he claims is the “world’s first” clear margarita into retail.

Called Mirror Margarita (rsp: £25/500ml), the 14% abv drink has been lifted from the menu of Moncrieffe’s London cocktail bar Hacha, which specialises in tequila and mezcal.

It comprises Cazcabel’s blanco tequila, mixed with citrus oils and malic acid, to deliver “a perfectly balanced margarita that heroes the flavours of agave, with grapefruit notes on the finish”, according to the brand.

Mirror Margarita will roll into Sainsbury’s on 17 September as part of the retailer’s Thrive incubator scheme, created in partnership with Foundervine and Mission Ventures to support brands founded by black entrepreneurs.

It was one of an initial three brands – along with Riddles Tequila Ice Tea and Raise Snacks – to secure listings with the retailer after pitching to its category and buying teams.

‘‘We are so excited to have our bar-quality signature serve made available to audiences nationwide through retailer Sainsbury’s,” said Moncrieffe.

The NPD would “resonate with people who are already fans of Mexican spirits, but also the innovation behind the recipe with its crystal-clear appearance will intrigue new audiences”, he added.