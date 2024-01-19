The Flava People has teamed up with online cooking outfit Mob to launch a quartet of seasoning packs, exclusive to Aldi.

Inspired by Mob’s most popular online recipes, they are: Creamy Halloumi Curry, Honey & Chorizo Chilli, Pulled Chicken Tacos, and Triple Chilli Pasta (35g).

The sachets, which are the result of 12 months’ development, will roll into 1,000 Aldi stores on 25 January.

Exact shelf prices were not provided but would be “less than £1”, according to The Flava People.

This is the first launch in a three-year partnership between The Flava People and Mob, which aims to “help shoppers create flavour-packed, affordable dinners quickly and without fuss”.

To promote the partnership, Mob has created recipe banks for each of the products.

They will be backed by a social media push by Mob across Instagram and TikTok, and via bespoke newsletters, featuring the recipes, to its email subscribers.

Shoppers can also scan a QR code on packs and branded displays in stores to access the content.

“We have an incredibly engaged community at Mob who watch our content and use our recipes on a daily basis… but working with The Flava People team, we realised there was a gap for a tangible product in-store which would bring our recipes to life,” said Mob founder Ben Lebus.

The Flava People MD Scott Dixon added: “We know from our own research and insight there is still appetite to explore more flavours amongst consumers.

“However, now more than ever, the risk of investing in large quantities of expensive individual spices and ingredients for one dish can put a few customers off.

“This is where our collaboration with Mob comes into play – it brings interesting, versatile flavours from around the world and creates a simple-to-use and affordable option for dinner, [which is] crucial in today’s climate.”