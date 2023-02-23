Molson Coors has unveiled a 0.0% abv version of its Staropramen Czech pilsner.

Billed as “sweet, subtle” with a “soft, malty, fruity aroma”, the alcohol-free beer is the result of two years’ development.

It will roll out next month in a 330ml bottle and multipacks of four bottles (rsps still to be confirmed).

“The number of alcohol-free occasions is increasing and, while there are more 0.0% options available, we know consumers want zero-alcohol lagers to still truly deliver on flavour,” said Kathryn Reynolds, Molson Coors marketing controller for premium beers.

“We’re confident Staropramen 0.0 will be a popular choice with shoppers and help retailers drive more low-and-no alcohol sales,” she added.

It comes after value sales of the Czech pilsner grew by 6.3% to £39.9m in 2022, making it one of only two lager brands in the top 20 to track gains [NielsenIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022].

The launch will be supported by a marketing campaign kicking off in March, including digital advertising, paid social media activity and point-of-sale materials.

Staropramen 0.0 will join the ranks of Molson Coors’ existing low & no portfolio, which includes Cobra Zero, Rekorderlig Alcohol Free, and Doom Bar Zero.

Molson Coors isn’t the only brewing giant hoping to capitalise on the growing demand for alcohol-free drinks. Take rival Asahi, which launched a 0.0% abv version of its Super Dry beer last month.