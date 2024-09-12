Müller Yogurt & Desserts has launched a new range of high-protein yoghurts and desserts with Myprotein.

The new Müller x Myprotein range has been designed to tap into potential growth in the market by meeting a surge in demand for high-protein products and overcoming existing consumer barriers within the segment, the brands said.

The range includes high-protein yoghurts (rsp: £3/ 500g) which contain no added sugar and 45g of protein in vanilla and 49g in natural flavour.

It also includes low-fat puddings (rsp: £1.95/ 200g) which come in chocolate and vanilla flavours, each containing 20g of protein and a low-fat mousse selection (rsp: £2.50/200g) with 20g of protein in rich chocolate and salted caramel flavours.

The range is HFSS compliant and will be supported by an in-store and digital activation campaign.

“The question we’ve been asking ourselves is how do we continue to optimise our health and nutrition range, while bringing something to the dairy aisle that is unique, appeals to expanding shopper needs, and drives further protein category growth?” said Richard Williams, CEO of Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

Williams added that consumers had concerns around taste, credibility in terms of sports nutrition and that many were intimidated by brand positioning which focuses on elite sports.

“By expanding our range and bringing together Myprotein, who are the experts in sports nutrition with Müller’s reputation for outstanding taste, we are confident that we have found the perfect pairing for shoppers,” said Williams.

“Protein products are no longer reserved for elite athletes as a growing number of everyday active consumers embrace their benefits and are looking to make healthier choices,” said Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition, owner of Myprotein. “By broadening the appeal of protein products, we’re taking a significant step towards our goal of bringing accessible wellness and nutrition to the masses on a global scale.”

The launch of this partnership comes as Müller Yogurt & Desserts has expanded its portfolio to include two Müller Light Protein Pudding SKUs.

The two new products, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Orange Protein Flavour Puddings (rsp: £1.40/ 140g), roll out on retailer shelves from Wednesday, 11 September, and have 14g of protein per pot.

The puddings also benefit from added Vitamin B6 – 50% of the vitamin’s daily recommended intake – and are HFSS compliant.