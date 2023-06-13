Sports nutrition brand Myprotein is gearing up to launch a range of protein-packed ice creams into Iceland.

Three variants – Salted Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla – will roll exclusively into Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on 27 June (rsp: £4/500ml).

One-third of each tub provides a minimum of 10g protein and approximately 100 calories.

All three SKUs will be included in the retailer’s ongoing three for £10 multibuy offer.

The move forms part of an exclusive licensing agreement between Iceland and the THG-owned sports nutrition brand.

The five year-partnership, which began earlier this year, has already seen Myprotein’s range of frozen ready meals roll into over 1,000 Iceland stores, as well as the retailer’s international franchises.

It last month saw the retailer install vending machines stocked with the frozen ready meals into Fitness First gyms.

“We’re constantly looking to bring fresh innovation to our customers,” said Iceland Foods group buying director Andrew Staniland.

“Following the success of Myprotein’s exclusive range at Iceland, it was time to introduce a nutritional dessert to the range, aimed at bringing delight to our fitness-loving audience, so they can enjoy a cooling, nutritional ice cream this summer.”