Lotus Bakeries-owned snackbar brand Nakd is adding two new ranges to its line-up.

Big Bars (45g) are larger versions of its standard 35g fruit and nut bars. The brand’s two top-selling flavour variants – Cocoa Orange and Blueberry Muffin – will launch in the new format (rsp: £1.25).

Cocoa Orange comprises a blend of dates, cashews, raisins, cocoa, and orange oil. Blueberry Muffin, meanwhile, is made with dates, cashews, raisins, almonds and blueberries.

They would appeal to “shoppers looking for a larger snack to help re-fuel whilst on the move”, said Nakd.

It will also launch a trio of Protein Bars, containing dates, peanuts and chicory fibre. Each 45g bar provides over 7g protein.

Cocoa Hazelnut, Peanut Butter and Caramel will be available as single bars and in multipacks of three (rsp: £1.25-£3/45g-3x45g).

They would meet the demand for functional health products, said Nakd.

Both new ranges are HFSS compliant. They will roll into retailers next month.

“The functional health market is booming and it’s a sector that’s becoming increasingly important to shoppers, so it’s vital we meet consumer demand for tasty, yet healthy snacks,” said Nakd marketing director Jo Agnew.

“The whole Nakd portfolio offers one of your five-a-day to also appeal to health-conscious shoppers, and by expanding the range we’re offering retailers the chance to grow sales with even more choice from a recognisable brand.

“We’re also aiming to support category growth by attracting new shoppers with an additional benefit of protein on offer when enjoying a Nakd bar,” Agnew added.

It comes after Nakd saw value sales of its snackbars dip by 1.9% to £28.3m, on volumes down 6.2%, in the 52 weeks until 10 September 2022 [NielsenIQ].