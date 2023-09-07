Reduced calorie ice cream brand Oppo Brothers has expanded its range with a trio of frozen fruit snacks dipped in chocolate.

The Dipped range comprises: Strawberries & Raspberries in Milk Chocolate; Banana & Caramel in Milk Chocolate; and Pineapple & Coconut in White Chocolate (all rsp: £5/150g).

All of the fruits were “picked at the peak of their ripeness and frozen directly at the source” before they were coated in chocolate, said Oppo Brothers.

All three SKUs will roll into Ocado on 1 October and selected Sainsbury’s stores on 16 October.

The brand followed in Little Moons’ footsteps, launching a snack ball format to its ice cream line-up last year.

“Since the mochi craze, everyone’s wondering what the next exciting thing is going to be in frozen snacking,” said Oppo Brothers founder Harry Thuillier.

“So, we’re really proud to introduce Oppo Dipped, a new and genuinely disruptive frozen treat that no-one will have experienced before.”

However, Oppo Brothers isn’t the only supplier hoping to cash in on chocolate-dipped fruit.

Ecuadorian ingredients supplier Semvra launched a brand of wonky bananas dipped in chocolate – called Pukpip – in January.