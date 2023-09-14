Paxo is continuing to expand beyond its stuffing heartlands with a duo of dry mixes for potato rostis.

Red Onion & Herb and Mixed Veg (rsp: £1.89/120g) comprise a blend of dried potato, breadcrumbs, potato starch, dried vegetables and seasonings.

They are designed to be mixed with water and formed into rostis, then baked, grilled or fried.

Both variants have rolled into Asda and Sainsbury’s and they will be available to wholesalers and convenience stores later in the year.

They were “ideal for consumers who are less confident in the kitchen or need a quick and convenient addition to a main meal that is packed full of flavour”, said Paxo, adding that they would cater to the growing demand for meat-free meals.

“By expanding its range, Paxo aims to widen its appeal to attract new shoppers and drive further sales for the category and retailers,” said Paxo marketing director Mark Alldred.

The innovation comes as Paxo has spent recent years targeting flexitarians, launching Meat Free Mixes in 2022 and Veggie Fillers in 2021.