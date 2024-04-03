Perkier has reformulated its snack bars and redesigned their packaging.

The brand has increased the proportion of nuts and protein crispies in its dark chocolate snack bars to make them “crunchier and chewier”.

Each 37g bar now contains 7.5g chicory fibre. Perkier has also removed the probiotics from its Madagascan Vanilla Dark Chocolate bar and added vitamins C, D and B12 to it to bring it in line with the wider “vitamin-packed” range.

Perkier has added a Peanut variant and given the packs a makeover, featuring an updated red logo intended to boost standout.

The revamped Salted Caramel and Madagascan Vanilla variants will be the first to hit Waitrose shelves on 8 April, with the wider range rolling into Sainsbury’s and Morrisons shelves in the following weeks, available as singles (rsp: £1.10/37g) and in multipacks (rsp: £2.85/3x37g).

“We’re delighted to be refreshing our brand identity, packaging and creating even tastier snacks,” said Perkier MD Ann Perkins.

“Next, we’re accelerating our innovation pipeline so watch this space.”

Perkins launched her fruit-based snacking brand Zombie into Tesco via its new incubator scheme, the Accelerator Programme, last month.

Aimed at teens and young millennialls, the brand offers a range of chewy ‘leathers’, each made from two or three fruits.