Frozen petfood startup Ted’s Bowl is to make its debut this week, rolling its full portfolio into Ocado.

From Friday (23 February), the British brand will offer seven microwavable frozen meals (rsps: £4.49-£4.59/300g) suitable for puppies, adult dogs, senior dogs, kittens and adult cats.

The premium dishes feature human-grade meat, fish or poultry – at a minimum of 70% for dogs and 98% for cats – with added vitamins and minerals. Lines for dogs also include seasonal British fruit and vegetables. All seven meals are free from bones, grains and other bulking ingredients.

Variants for dogs include Lamb with Garden Mint and Venison with Blackberries. The cats’ lineup features the likes of Just Beef and Salmon with chicken. Every dish is packed a fully recyclable container.

The frozen lineup was “the first real innovation in the petfood sector for several decades”, Ted’s Bowl claimed.

It would provide convenience for health-conscious pet owners, the brand added. “Scratch-cooking petfood is not an option for most consumers as it takes time, skill, and knowledge to produce properly balanced meals.”

The UK’s recent explosion in pet ownership had “given rise to a new demographic of younger, urban pet owners”, said Ted’s Bowl co-founder Sara Pearson, who also founded raw petfood brand Hugs.

“As pet parents, they are knowledgeable about nutrition and understand that good and wholesome food helps minimise health issues. They are also familiar with the concept of freshy cooked, premium ready meals. Ted’s Bowl is both fine dining and responsible dining for dogs and cats.”

Ocado petfood buyer Meri La Bella added: “With the launch of the Ted’s Bowl range, our all-important family pets can enjoy even more choice and diversity in what they eat too. The convenience of quality frozen ready meals that can be cooked in the microwave straight from the freezer is very appealing, and we think they will be the next big thing in petfood.”