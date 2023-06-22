Piccolo has unveiled a new look aimed at championing its nutritional credentials, and is launching a raft of NPD this summer.

The redesigned packs feature a “modern” new logo, diverse characters, and prominently positioned health and nutrition claims.

As part of the refresh, Piccolo has redeveloped its existing recipes, adding “super ingredients” such as acerola cherry and flaxseed oil.

It has also unveiled a pipeline of NPD. This includes: Vegan Coconut Red Thai Vegetable Curry and Classic Spaghetti Bolognese (rsp: £1.90/130g), which have both hit Morrisons shelves. Vegan Coconut Red Thai Vegetable Curry has also rolled into Waitrose.

The brand has also created four new breakfast products: Mango & Pineapple with Creamy Whole Yoghurt; Strawberry & Banana with Creamy Whole Yoghurt; Natural Yoghurt Blueberry and Banana; and Natural Yoghurt Mango & Peach. They will roll into Morrisons, Boots and Tesco in July (rsp: £1.50/100g).

Finally, Banana, Mango & Pineapple Immune Support Baby Pouch will launch into Tesco in August (rsp: £1.40/100g).

Piccolo is also gearing up to roll out fully recyclable, monomaterial packaging suitable for kerbside recycling across all its stage one pouches this year, and is currently exploring options for its stage two range.

The brand refresh was aimed at “empowering the next generation of parents to choose a brand they can feel good about”, said Piccolo.

It set out to challenge “misinformation surrounding the nutritional benefits of babies’ and kids’ food”, offering “support and guidance for parents”, said Piccolo founder Cat Gazzoli.

Piccolo creative director Kane O’Flaherty said: “We truly are on a mission for clean nutrition, and we wanted our visual identity to reflect that.

“We decided to hero our top-quality ingredients, give our illustration a contemporary facelift and inject more fun on pack by bringing our brand characters to life,” O’Flaherty added.

The relaunch is being supported by a marketing push, for which Piccolo will collaborate with 100 content creators to discuss “the ups and downs” of parenthood.